NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] moved up 4.33: Why It’s Important

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] gained 4.33% on the last trading session, reaching $192.63 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2022 that BlackBerry and NXP Join Forces to Help Companies Prepare For and Prevent Y2Q Post-Quantum Cyber Attacks.

Collaboration aims to drive adoption for Quantum-Safe Cryptography before it’s too late .

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it will provide support for quantum-resistant secure boot signatures for NXP® Semiconductors’ (NASDAQ: NXPI) crypto-agile S32G vehicle networking processors in a demonstration to illustrate how to mitigate the risk of potential quantum computing attacks on in-vehicle software.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. represents 263.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $49.37 billion with the latest information. NXPI stock price has been found in the range of $183.90 to $193.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, NXPI reached a trading volume of 2878653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $213.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $235 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $230 to $250, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on NXPI stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NXPI shares from 255 to 270.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 7.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for NXPI stock

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.58. With this latest performance, NXPI shares gained by 12.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.38 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 179.01, while it was recorded at 183.44 for the last single week of trading, and 200.56 for the last 200 days.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 11.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]

There are presently around $43,795 million, or 93.00% of NXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,626,179, which is approximately 1.218% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 21,352,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.94 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $3.91 billion in NXPI stock with ownership of nearly 22.852% of the company’s market capitalization.

457 institutional holders increased their position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ:NXPI] by around 15,855,264 shares. Additionally, 487 investors decreased positions by around 19,518,453 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 201,832,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,206,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXPI stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,519,555 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 1,448,561 shares during the same period.