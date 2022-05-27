NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] gain 0.26% so far this year. What now?

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NYSE: NPTN] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $15.55 during the day while it closed the day at $15.41. The company report on April 28, 2022 that NeoPhotonics Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Revenue of $89.3 million represents 47% year-over-year growth over same quarter last year.

$54 million of revenue from products for 400G and above applications, representing over 70% year-over-year growth.

NeoPhotonics Corporation stock has also gained 1.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NPTN stock has inclined by 0.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.84% and gained 0.26% year-on date.

The market cap for NPTN stock reached $825.67 million, with 53.15 million shares outstanding and 52.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 724.39K shares, NPTN reached a trading volume of 2560906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NPTN shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NPTN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for NeoPhotonics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for NeoPhotonics Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $16, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on NPTN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeoPhotonics Corporation is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for NPTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99.

NPTN stock trade performance evaluation

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, NPTN shares gained by 1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NPTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.03 for NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.12, while it was recorded at 15.20 for the last single week of trading, and 13.45 for the last 200 days.

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.57 and a Gross Margin at +23.39. NeoPhotonics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.94.

NeoPhotonics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NPTN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NeoPhotonics Corporation go to 15.00%.

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $712 million, or 90.70% of NPTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NPTN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,581,307, which is approximately -0.894% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 3,114,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.49 million in NPTN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $39.5 million in NPTN stock with ownership of nearly 1.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NeoPhotonics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in NeoPhotonics Corporation [NYSE:NPTN] by around 9,216,986 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 9,042,618 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 28,407,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,667,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NPTN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,334,029 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 4,142,326 shares during the same period.