Market cap of Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] reaches 315.03M – now what?

Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE: YSG] closed the trading session at $0.45 on 05/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.4048, while the highest price level was $0.48. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Yatsen Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on May 24, 2022 .

Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leading Chinese beauty company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -78.96 percent and weekly performance of 2.31 percent. The stock has been moved at -85.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -67.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.97M shares, YSG reached to a volume of 4529749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YSG shares is $3.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YSG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Yatsen Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Yatsen Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18.60, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on YSG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatsen Holding Limited is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for YSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

YSG stock trade performance evaluation

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.31. With this latest performance, YSG shares dropped by -23.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.77 for Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6403, while it was recorded at 0.4212 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2993 for the last 200 days.

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.81 and a Gross Margin at +66.76. Yatsen Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.81.

Yatsen Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $58 million, or 30.90% of YSG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YSG stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 40,451,713, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.72% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 15,968,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.31 million in YSG stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $5.89 million in YSG stock with ownership of nearly 1.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yatsen Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE:YSG] by around 19,512,770 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 35,959,148 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 92,532,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,004,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YSG stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,776,404 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 26,565,920 shares during the same period.