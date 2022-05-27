Market cap of Ouster Inc. [OUST] reaches 393.11M – now what?

Ouster Inc. [NYSE: OUST] traded at a high on 05/26/22, posting a 4.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.19. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Ouster to Present at Upcoming June 2022 Investor Conferences.

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries, announced today that its CEO, Angus Pacala, and CFO, Anna Brunelle will be participating at the following upcoming investor conferences.

19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor ConferenceDate: June 1, 20221:1 Meetings Only.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2601242 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ouster Inc. stands at 8.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.98%.

The market cap for OUST stock reached $393.11 million, with 170.91 million shares outstanding and 112.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, OUST reached a trading volume of 2601242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ouster Inc. [OUST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUST shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUST stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Ouster Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Ouster Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on OUST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ouster Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

How has OUST stock performed recently?

Ouster Inc. [OUST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.98. With this latest performance, OUST shares dropped by -34.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.05 for Ouster Inc. [OUST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.51, while it was recorded at 2.22 for the last single week of trading, and 5.31 for the last 200 days.

Ouster Inc. [OUST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ouster Inc. [OUST] shares currently have an operating margin of -296.95 and a Gross Margin at +27.06. Ouster Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.94.

Ouster Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Earnings analysis for Ouster Inc. [OUST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ouster Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ouster Inc. [OUST]

There are presently around $116 million, or 30.80% of OUST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OUST stocks are: TAO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 11,253,152, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,697,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.05 million in OUST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.77 million in OUST stock with ownership of nearly -11.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ouster Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Ouster Inc. [NYSE:OUST] by around 8,429,901 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 6,658,901 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 37,688,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,777,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OUST stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,043,770 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,148,347 shares during the same period.