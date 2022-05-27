Market cap of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] reaches 38.47M – now what?

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: NRXP] loss -58.19% or -0.8 points to close at $0.58 with a heavy trading volume of 17413468 shares. The company report on May 26, 2022 that NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) Update on U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) Study of ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) in Critical COVID-19.

Based on a review of nearly 75% of the target enrollment of 640 patients, most of which have reached 90 days, the Independent DSMB overseeing the ACTIV-3b (TESICO) study determined that evaluation of aviptadil should cease due to futility.

ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) was the sole remaining investigational medicine in ACTIV-3b targeted at Critical COVID-19 patients.

It opened the trading session at $0.8505, the shares rose to $0.8599 and dropped to $0.4899, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NRXP points out that the company has recorded -87.18% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 49.57% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 613.97K shares, NRXP reached to a volume of 17413468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for NRXP stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -61.53. With this latest performance, NRXP shares dropped by -65.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.70 for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9876, while it was recorded at 1.2694 for the last single week of trading, and 5.8367 for the last 200 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -789.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -479.96.

An analysis of insider ownership at NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]

There are presently around $6 million, or 16.40% of NRXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRXP stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 6,259,781, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 47.27% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,075,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.62 million in NRXP stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.45 million in NRXP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:NRXP] by around 8,137,296 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 470,555 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,695,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,303,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRXP stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,852,558 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 267,470 shares during the same period.