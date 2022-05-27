Market cap of Hologic Inc. [HOLX] reaches 19.09B – now what?

Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ: HOLX] traded at a high on 05/26/22, posting a 0.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $76.19. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Hologic Announces European CE Mark for Molecular Assays for Use with Transplant Patients.

— New quantitative assays for Epstein-Barr Virus and BK Virus expand Hologic’s Panther Fusion transplant pathogen monitoring menu –.

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced it has received CE marking for two new molecular assays, Panther Fusion EBV Quant Assay and Panther Fusion BKV Quant Assay, expanding its transplant pathogen monitoring menu on the Panther Fusion system. The assays quantify the viral load of the respective viruses and are intended to aid the diagnosis and management of solid organ transplant patients and hematopoietic stem cell transplant patients.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3894181 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hologic Inc. stands at 2.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.81%.

The market cap for HOLX stock reached $19.09 billion, with 251.57 million shares outstanding and 247.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, HOLX reached a trading volume of 3894181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOLX shares is $79.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Hologic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Hologic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $78, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on HOLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hologic Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOLX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Hologic Inc. [HOLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.47. With this latest performance, HOLX shares gained by 7.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.77 for Hologic Inc. [HOLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.70, while it was recorded at 77.43 for the last single week of trading, and 74.15 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hologic Inc. [HOLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.08 and a Gross Margin at +66.64. Hologic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.23.

Return on Total Capital for HOLX is now 37.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.54. Additionally, HOLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] managed to generate an average of $279,120 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Hologic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hologic Inc. go to 1.70%.

There are presently around $17,745 million, or 97.90% of HOLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOLX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 43,106,780, which is approximately 4.383% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,882,301 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.12 billion in HOLX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.66 billion in HOLX stock with ownership of nearly -0.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hologic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 376 institutional holders increased their position in Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ:HOLX] by around 18,882,066 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 17,238,105 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 197,365,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,485,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOLX stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,231,042 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 4,479,242 shares during the same period.