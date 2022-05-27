Market cap of Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI] reaches 1.03B – now what?

Gores Guggenheim Inc. [NASDAQ: GGPI] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.3704 during the day while it closed the day at $10.23. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Gores Guggenheim and Polestar Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Dates of Special Meeting and Warrant Holder Meeting.

All Gores Guggenheim Stockholders and Warrant Holders Encouraged to Vote before the June 22, 2022 deadline.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (“Gores Guggenheim” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GGPI, GGPIU and GGPIW), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of The Gores Group, LLC and Guggenheim Capital, LLC, and Polestar Performance AB and its affiliates (“Polestar”) today announced the registration statement on Form F-4 (the “Registration Statement”) with respect to the proposed business combination between the Company and Polestar was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 25, 2022.

Gores Guggenheim Inc. stock has also gained 0.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GGPI stock has declined by -6.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.19% and lost -12.56% year-on date.

The market cap for GGPI stock reached $1.03 billion, with 100.00 million shares outstanding and 80.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, GGPI reached a trading volume of 4666160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gores Guggenheim Inc. is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, GGPI shares dropped by -5.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.73 for Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.11, while it was recorded at 10.18 for the last single week of trading, and 11.01 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.44.

Gores Guggenheim Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

33 institutional holders increased their position in Gores Guggenheim Inc. [NASDAQ:GGPI] by around 5,423,146 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 9,643,514 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 6,178,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,244,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GGPI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,281,237 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,668,006 shares during the same period.