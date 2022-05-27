Market cap of Eargo Inc. [EAR] reaches 51.61M – now what?

Eargo Inc. [NASDAQ: EAR] traded at a high on 05/26/22, posting a 20.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.28. The company report on May 13, 2022 that Eargo Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Non-Compliance Letter.

Eargo, Inc. (Nasdaq: EAR) (the “Company” or “Eargo”), a medical device company on a mission to improve the quality of life of people with hearing loss, today announced the Company received a letter (the “Letter”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that because it remains delinquent in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021 and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and because it is delinquent in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, it has not regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Previously, Nasdaq had granted the Company an extension until May 16, 2022 to regain compliance. The Letter indicated that the Company’s securities would be subject to delisting on May 23, 2022 as a result of the Company’s non-compliance, unless on or before May 19, 2022 the Company requests a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) and requests an extended stay of suspension or delisting.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4143918 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Eargo Inc. stands at 17.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.02%.

The market cap for EAR stock reached $51.61 million, with 39.30 million shares outstanding and 33.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 768.89K shares, EAR reached a trading volume of 4143918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eargo Inc. [EAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAR shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAR stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Eargo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Eargo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $11, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on EAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eargo Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74.

How has EAR stock performed recently?

Eargo Inc. [EAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, EAR shares dropped by -70.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.42 for Eargo Inc. [EAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.5410, while it was recorded at 1.1600 for the last single week of trading, and 7.6054 for the last 200 days.

Eargo Inc. [EAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eargo Inc. [EAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.51 and a Gross Margin at +68.37. Eargo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.40.

Return on Total Capital for EAR is now -33.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -158.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eargo Inc. [EAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.27. Additionally, EAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eargo Inc. [EAR] managed to generate an average of -$126,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Eargo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Eargo Inc. [EAR]

There are presently around $22 million, or 65.80% of EAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAR stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 4,520,670, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NAN FUNG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD, holding 2,886,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.06 million in EAR stocks shares; and NEWTYN MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.07 million in EAR stock with ownership of nearly 56% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eargo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Eargo Inc. [NASDAQ:EAR] by around 3,555,536 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 2,972,086 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 14,598,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,126,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAR stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 443,112 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,101,194 shares during the same period.