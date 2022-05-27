Market cap of Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] reaches 5.69B – now what?

Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE: BROS] price surged by 15.97 percent to reach at $4.92. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Dutch Bros holds 16th Annual Drink One for Dane fundraiser to support the fight against ALS.

A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

On Friday, May 20, Dutch Bros Coffee will hold its 16th annual Drink One for Dane day. The drive-thru coffee company will donate a portion of proceeds from all of its more than 550 shops to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), the leading non-profit organization in ALS research, care, advocacy, educational and professional programming.

A sum of 3242940 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.40M shares. Dutch Bros Inc. shares reached a high of $37.9811 and dropped to a low of $30.95 until finishing in the latest session at $35.72.

The one-year BROS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.77. The average equity rating for BROS stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BROS shares is $37.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BROS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Dutch Bros Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gordon Haskett raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Dutch Bros Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $65, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on BROS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dutch Bros Inc. is set at 3.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for BROS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 55.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

BROS Stock Performance Analysis:

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.35. With this latest performance, BROS shares dropped by -24.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.95% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BROS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.40 for Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.93, while it was recorded at 31.27 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Dutch Bros Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.75 and a Gross Margin at +29.95. Dutch Bros Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.17.

Dutch Bros Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,466 million, or 56.90% of BROS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BROS stocks are: TSG CONSUMER PARTNERS LP with ownership of 59,465,503, which is approximately -7.756% of the company’s market cap and around 13.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,864,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.84 million in BROS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $54.79 million in BROS stock with ownership of nearly -1.448% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dutch Bros Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE:BROS] by around 5,476,019 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 7,819,036 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 66,774,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,069,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BROS stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,063,106 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,072,159 shares during the same period.