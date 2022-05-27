Market cap of Creatd Inc. [CRTD] reaches 25.11M – now what?

Creatd Inc. [NASDAQ: CRTD] closed the trading session at $1.28 on 05/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.78, while the highest price level was $1.50. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Creatd Announces Up to $40 Million Rights Offering, Priced at $2.00 per Unit.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The Company expects to receive gross proceeds of $40MM if the above-market rights offering is fully subscribed and an additional $180MM if all of the warrants underlying the Units are exercised.

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) (“Creatd” or the “Company”), today announced that it will conduct a rights offering to raise gross proceeds of up to $40 million (the “Rights Offering”). The Rights Offering will allow Creatd’s current and future holders of record of the Company’s common stock and outstanding warrants to purchase Units (each, a “Unit)” to be issued by Creatd under the terms described in the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and as summarized below.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.76 percent and weekly performance of 67.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 39.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, CRTD reached to a volume of 27692313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Creatd Inc. [CRTD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creatd Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.64.

CRTD stock trade performance evaluation

Creatd Inc. [CRTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 67.96. With this latest performance, CRTD shares gained by 39.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.85 for Creatd Inc. [CRTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9789, while it was recorded at 0.8857 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0745 for the last 200 days.

Creatd Inc. [CRTD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Creatd Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Creatd Inc. [CRTD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.60% of CRTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 710,073, which is approximately 3.393% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 361,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in CRTD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.15 million in CRTD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Creatd Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Creatd Inc. [NASDAQ:CRTD] by around 596,288 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 158,262 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 768,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,522,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRTD stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 554,828 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 91,582 shares during the same period.