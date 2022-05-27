Market Analysts see Sysco Corporation [SYY] gaining to $98. Time to buy?

Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] price surged by 4.68 percent to reach at $3.7. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Sysco Transforming the Future of Foodservice Delivery: Announces Intent to Purchase Up to 800 battery electric Freightliner eCascadia from Daimler Truck North America to Serve U.S. Customers.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, and Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), the leading North American heavy-duty truck manufacturer, today jointly announced a Letter of Intent (LOI) to deploy up to nearly 800 battery electric Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 tractors serving Sysco customers by 2026. The first eCascadia delivery is expected to arrive at Sysco’s Riverside, California site later this year.

“Sysco is committed to making meaningful investments to support achievement of our climate goals, including those that encourage the development of electric tractors and trailers. We are eager to partner with a like-minded industry leader like Daimler Truck North America to deploy battery electric trucks nationwide,” said Marie Robinson, Sysco’s EVP, Chief Supply Chain Officer. “This investment shows our commitment to sustainability and growing responsibly and will ultimately help us meet our goal of reducing our direct carbon emissions by 27.5% by 2030.”.

A sum of 2631187 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.57M shares. Sysco Corporation shares reached a high of $83.6447 and dropped to a low of $81.22 until finishing in the latest session at $82.84.

The one-year SYY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.05. The average equity rating for SYY stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sysco Corporation [SYY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $95.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Sysco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CL King raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Sysco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on SYY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corporation is set at 3.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

SYY Stock Performance Analysis:

Sysco Corporation [SYY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.75. With this latest performance, SYY shares dropped by -5.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.85 for Sysco Corporation [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.68, while it was recorded at 78.93 for the last single week of trading, and 79.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sysco Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sysco Corporation [SYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.10 and a Gross Margin at +17.01. Sysco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.02.

Return on Total Capital for SYY is now 10.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sysco Corporation [SYY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 761.17. Additionally, SYY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 722.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sysco Corporation [SYY] managed to generate an average of $9,038 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.33.Sysco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SYY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corporation go to 52.13%.

Sysco Corporation [SYY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,937 million, or 85.90% of SYY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,402,613, which is approximately 0.91% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 35,539,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.81 billion in SYY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.51 billion in SYY stock with ownership of nearly 0.47% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sysco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 643 institutional holders increased their position in Sysco Corporation [NYSE:SYY] by around 30,802,367 shares. Additionally, 602 investors decreased positions by around 17,549,490 shares, while 243 investors held positions by with 380,474,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 428,825,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYY stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,305,065 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 2,723,913 shares during the same period.