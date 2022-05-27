Market Analysts see Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] gaining to $2.50. Time to buy?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] price surged by 0.81 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Northern Dynasty: Pebble Partnership Reacts to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Announcement to Pursue Political Preemptive Veto Again.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM) (NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company” or “NDM”) reports that John Shively, CEO of its 100%-owned U.S-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership (“Pebble Partnership” or “PLP”) released the following statement about today’s news that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) intends to advance its preemptive veto of the Pebble Project:

“This is clearly a giant step backwards for the Biden Administration’s climate change goals. I find it ironic that the President is using the Defense Production Act to get more renewable energy minerals such as copper into production while others in the Administration seek political ways to stop domestic mining projects such as ours. As we are still actively working through the established permitting process via our appeal of the Army Corps of Engineers permit denial, we oppose any action that is outside of that process. This preemptive effort is clearly a political maneuver to attempt to block our ability to work through that established process. Further, the Army Corps of Engineers published an Environmental Impact Statement (“EIS”) for Pebble in 2020 with input from many agencies including the EPA that states that the project can be done without harm to the region’s fisheries. The EIS further notes the tremendous economic opportunity the project represents for the communities around Iliamna Lake where year-round jobs are scarce, and the cost of living is very high. We still need an opportunity to review the specific details that will be in the preemptive veto action. It is also worth noting that there are several additional internal steps that the EPA must follow before anything is final including a public comment period and a decision by the Assistant Administrator. The Pebble Project remains an important domestic source for the minerals necessary for the Biden Administration to reach its green energy goals and if it blocks Pebble it will have to seek minerals to meet its goals from foreign sources which simply do not have the same environmental standards as we do.”.

A sum of 2853451 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.32M shares. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.30 and dropped to a low of $0.29 until finishing in the latest session at $0.30.

Guru’s Opinion on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gabelli & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

NAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.55. With this latest performance, NAK shares dropped by -13.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.24 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3640, while it was recorded at 0.3033 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3834 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.57.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20 million, or 17.90% of NAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 31,856,624, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 37.40% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 13,329,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.96 million in NAK stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $2.48 million in NAK stock with ownership of nearly -1.873% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:NAK] by around 1,534,719 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 3,305,646 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 63,800,789 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,641,154 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAK stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 808,626 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 684,124 shares during the same period.