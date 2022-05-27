Market Analysts see LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] falling to $115. Time to buy?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE: LYB] surged by $2.49 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $111.61 during the day while it closed the day at $111.50. The company report on May 2, 2022 that LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference.

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), a leader in the global chemical industry, today announced Michael McMurray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 1:20 p.m. EDT.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stock has also gained 2.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LYB stock has inclined by 13.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.78% and gained 20.89% year-on date.

The market cap for LYB stock reached $36.92 billion, with 328.00 million shares outstanding and 256.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, LYB reached a trading volume of 3206995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYB shares is $119.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $107 to $108. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $113 to $115, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on LYB stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LYB shares from 125 to 122.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is set at 3.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYB in the course of the last twelve months was 7.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

LYB stock trade performance evaluation

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.27. With this latest performance, LYB shares gained by 5.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.84 for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.50, while it was recorded at 108.31 for the last single week of trading, and 98.42 for the last 200 days.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.91 and a Gross Margin at +18.90. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. go to 3.32%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25,273 million, or 72.20% of LYB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,852,225, which is approximately 1.098% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 27,957,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.05 billion in LYB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.45 billion in LYB stock with ownership of nearly 11.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 490 institutional holders increased their position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE:LYB] by around 21,365,578 shares. Additionally, 323 investors decreased positions by around 16,033,366 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 194,439,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,838,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYB stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,868,491 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,406,767 shares during the same period.