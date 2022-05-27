Market Analysts see Dollar General Corporation [DG] gaining to $210. Time to buy?

Dollar General Corporation [NYSE: DG] traded at a high on 05/26/22, posting a 13.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $222.13. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Dollar General Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Raises Sales Guidance for Fiscal Year 2022.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) today reported financial results for its fiscal year 2022 first quarter (13 weeks) ended April 29, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6164442 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dollar General Corporation stands at 4.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.54%.

The market cap for DG stock reached $54.54 billion, with 231.08 million shares outstanding and 228.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, DG reached a trading volume of 6164442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dollar General Corporation [DG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DG shares is $244.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Dollar General Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Dollar General Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $250 to $225, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on DG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar General Corporation is set at 10.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for DG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for DG in the course of the last twelve months was 38.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

How has DG stock performed recently?

Dollar General Corporation [DG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.33. With this latest performance, DG shares dropped by -8.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.38 for Dollar General Corporation [DG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 230.94, while it was recorded at 199.09 for the last single week of trading, and 221.13 for the last 200 days.

Dollar General Corporation [DG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar General Corporation [DG] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.42 and a Gross Margin at +31.60. Dollar General Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.34.

Dollar General Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Dollar General Corporation [DG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar General Corporation go to 10.85%.

Insider trade positions for Dollar General Corporation [DG]

There are presently around $41,465 million, or 94.80% of DG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DG stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,333,389, which is approximately 4.376% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,305,477 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.58 billion in DG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.54 billion in DG stock with ownership of nearly 0.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dollar General Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 551 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar General Corporation [NYSE:DG] by around 13,319,010 shares. Additionally, 599 investors decreased positions by around 19,517,871 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 179,431,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,268,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DG stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,384,224 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 1,508,878 shares during the same period.