Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $102

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] closed the trading session at $99.02 on 05/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $97.10, while the highest price level was $100.08. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Marathon Petroleum Helps Create New Learning Path for Low-Income Students in Salt Lake City.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

“Our assistance reflects MPC’s commitment to promote thriving communities and workforce development because it will help provide lessons for these children that could spark future interest in subjects and career fields they might never have explored.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 54.74 percent and weekly performance of 2.92 percent. The stock has been moved at 55.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.98M shares, MPC reached to a volume of 5460736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $107.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on MPC stock. On August 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MPC shares from 70 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 3.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 15.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

MPC stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.92. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 15.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.99 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.33, while it was recorded at 97.11 for the last single week of trading, and 71.93 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to 18.43%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $41,345 million, or 79.70% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,424,929, which is approximately -3.929% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,435,282 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.91 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.06 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly 0.898% of the company’s market capitalization.

554 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 22,926,817 shares. Additionally, 531 investors decreased positions by around 49,488,688 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 352,510,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 424,925,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 187 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,075,714 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 13,199,371 shares during the same period.