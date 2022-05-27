JP Morgan slashes price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] – find out why.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AJRD] gained 1.55% or 0.63 points to close at $41.22 with a heavy trading volume of 2933004 shares. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Aerojet Rocketdyne Executive Chairman and Aligned Shareholder Warren Lichtenstein Issues Statement Following Trial Pertaining to Conduct of Chief Executive Officer Eileen Drake.

Encourages Shareholders to Assess the Experience and Strength of Lichtenstein Group CEO Candidate Mark Tucker, Who Spent Years as COO of Aerojet Rocketdyne and Previously Held Senior Roles at Northrop Grumman.

Highlights Mr. Tucker Possesses an Impressive Record of Leading Operations and Supporting Significant Growth and Value Creation at Aerojet Rocketdyne Through 2020.

It opened the trading session at $40.85, the shares rose to $41.53 and dropped to $40.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AJRD points out that the company has recorded -6.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, AJRD reached to a volume of 2933004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AJRD shares is $44.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AJRD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $49 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on AJRD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for AJRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for AJRD in the course of the last twelve months was 21.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for AJRD stock

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.67. With this latest performance, AJRD shares gained by 1.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AJRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.71 for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.39, while it was recorded at 40.33 for the last single week of trading, and 41.78 for the last 200 days.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.61 and a Gross Margin at +17.23. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.10.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AJRD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. go to 12.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]

There are presently around $3,106 million, or 96.10% of AJRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AJRD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,381,966, which is approximately 8.92% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,182,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $337.29 million in AJRD stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $189.08 million in AJRD stock with ownership of nearly 545.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AJRD] by around 21,356,241 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 20,546,500 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 33,448,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,350,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AJRD stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,248,642 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 9,066,289 shares during the same period.