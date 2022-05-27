Jefferies slashes price target on Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] – find out why.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BKKT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.06% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.79%. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Bakkt To Participate in H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT), a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, send and spend a range of digital assets, announced today it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. Management will attend the conference, which will include a company presentation with Gavin Michael, Chief Executive Officer, available on demand beginning May 24th at 7:00AM ET.

Interested parties can listen to an audio webcast of the presentation from the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.bakkt.com. Replays of the webcasts will also be available after the event.

Over the last 12 months, BKKT stock dropped by -75.80%. The one-year Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.0. The average equity rating for BKKT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $705.82 million, with 57.16 million shares outstanding and 41.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.34M shares, BKKT stock reached a trading volume of 4384693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKKT shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bakkt Holdings Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

BKKT Stock Performance Analysis:

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.79. With this latest performance, BKKT shares dropped by -39.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.65 for Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.46, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 9.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bakkt Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] shares currently have an operating margin of -465.09. Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -464.57.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.96.

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25 million, or 15.80% of BKKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKKT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,158,040, which is approximately 67.289% of the company’s market cap and around 6.70% of the total institutional ownership; CORBIN CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 958,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.27 million in BKKT stocks shares; and EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC, currently with $2.17 million in BKKT stock with ownership of nearly 93.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bakkt Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BKKT] by around 4,044,774 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 11,440,479 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 4,878,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,607,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKKT stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 677,568 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 6,746,636 shares during the same period.