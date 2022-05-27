Guess’ Inc. [GES] Revenue clocked in at $2.59 billion, down -15.24% YTD: What’s Next?

Guess’ Inc. [NYSE: GES] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.31% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.10%. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Guess?, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2023 First Quarter Results.

Q1 Fiscal 2023 Revenues Reached $593 Million, Up 14% in U.S. Dollars and 21% in Constant Currency Compared to Q1 Fiscal 2022.

Delivered Q1 Operating Margin of 6.1%; Adjusted Operating Margin of 7.0%.

Over the last 12 months, GES stock dropped by -34.82%. The one-year Guess’ Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.53. The average equity rating for GES stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.21 billion, with 63.34 million shares outstanding and 33.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, GES stock reached a trading volume of 3220313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Guess’ Inc. [GES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GES shares is $33.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GES stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Guess’ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $27 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Guess’ Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $24, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on GES stock. On June 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GES shares from 7 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guess’ Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for GES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for GES in the course of the last twelve months was 38.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

GES Stock Performance Analysis:

Guess’ Inc. [GES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, GES shares dropped by -11.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.42 for Guess’ Inc. [GES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.84, while it was recorded at 18.78 for the last single week of trading, and 22.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Guess’ Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guess’ Inc. [GES] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.96 and a Gross Margin at +44.99. Guess’ Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.75.

Guess’ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

GES Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Guess’ Inc. go to 4.40%.

Guess’ Inc. [GES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $782 million, or 75.20% of GES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GES stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,628,221, which is approximately 3.298% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,555,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.14 million in GES stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $71.59 million in GES stock with ownership of nearly 1.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guess’ Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Guess’ Inc. [NYSE:GES] by around 7,071,491 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 7,617,338 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 28,704,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,393,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GES stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 742,105 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,428,205 shares during the same period.