Griffin Securities slashes price target on NOV Inc. [NOV] – find out why.

NOV Inc. [NYSE: NOV] gained 3.13% or 0.6 points to close at $19.78 with a heavy trading volume of 2660282 shares. The company report on May 25, 2022 that NOV Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend.

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock, payable on June 24, 2022 to each stockholder of record on June 10, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $19.30, the shares rose to $19.91 and dropped to $19.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NOV points out that the company has recorded 53.69% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -72.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.66M shares, NOV reached to a volume of 2660282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NOV Inc. [NOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOV shares is $22.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Griffin Securities have made an estimate for NOV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $22 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for NOV Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NOV Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60.

Trading performance analysis for NOV stock

NOV Inc. [NOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.38. With this latest performance, NOV shares gained by 6.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.42 for NOV Inc. [NOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.10, while it was recorded at 18.98 for the last single week of trading, and 15.80 for the last 200 days.

NOV Inc. [NOV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NOV Inc. [NOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.26 and a Gross Margin at +14.17. NOV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.51.

NOV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

NOV Inc. [NOV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV Inc. go to 41.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NOV Inc. [NOV]

There are presently around $7,433 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOV stocks are: PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 38,565,035, which is approximately -5.169% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,135,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $731.44 million in NOV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $696.69 million in NOV stock with ownership of nearly 6.534% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NOV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in NOV Inc. [NYSE:NOV] by around 50,024,317 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 38,250,982 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 299,278,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 387,553,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOV stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,046,885 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 10,182,525 shares during the same period.