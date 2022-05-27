For Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT], Analyst sees a rise to $152. What next?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] surged by $6.73 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $139.65 during the day while it closed the day at $138.47. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Hilton Summer Road Trip Hacks Pave the Way for Convenient and Stress-Free Travel.

As consumers gear up for one of the biggest summer travel seasons ever, select Hilton brands share travel tips focused on hot breakfast, happy pets and plenty of space for the whole crew.

With experts predicting the biggest summer travel season ever, Hilton is revealing its game-changing tips to help travelers make the most out of their stay, their budget and their time. Catering to all members of the family when traveling – including furry ones – these essential tips will help ensure families vacation with ease.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 5.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HLT stock has declined by -8.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.69% and lost -11.23% year-on date.

The market cap for HLT stock reached $38.96 billion, with 279.00 million shares outstanding and 273.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, HLT reached a trading volume of 2619878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $157.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $135 to $136. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $169 to $179, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on HLT stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HLT shares from 126 to 136.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 6.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLT in the course of the last twelve months was 88.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

HLT stock trade performance evaluation

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.13. With this latest performance, HLT shares dropped by -11.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.47 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.88, while it was recorded at 132.22 for the last single week of trading, and 142.46 for the last 200 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.47 and a Gross Margin at +25.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.04.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. go to 48.40%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35,749 million, or 99.10% of HLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,683,918, which is approximately 2.199% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,226,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.66 billion in HLT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.89 billion in HLT stock with ownership of nearly 46.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 382 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT] by around 29,434,994 shares. Additionally, 311 investors decreased positions by around 33,051,084 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 208,877,329 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,363,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLT stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,588,108 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,261,546 shares during the same period.