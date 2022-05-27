For Datto Holding Corp. [MSP], Analyst sees a rise to $36. What next?

Datto Holding Corp. [NYSE: MSP] jumped around 0.91 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $34.97 at the close of the session, up 2.67%. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Datto Leaders Named to CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel and Power 100 Lists.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Ninth consecutive year Datto employees are honored.

Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”) (NYSE:MSP), the leading global provider of security and cloud-based software solutions purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced four of its female leaders in North America are being recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, on the 2022 CRN Women of the Channel list for their outstanding contributions to the MSP channel.

Datto Holding Corp. stock is now 32.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MSP Stock saw the intraday high of $35.00 and lowest of $34.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.97, which means current price is +68.45% above from all time high which was touched on 05/26/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, MSP reached a trading volume of 2747157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Datto Holding Corp. [MSP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSP shares is $33.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Datto Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $29 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Datto Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on MSP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datto Holding Corp. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSP in the course of the last twelve months was 99.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has MSP stock performed recently?

Datto Holding Corp. [MSP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.71. With this latest performance, MSP shares gained by 0.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.01 for Datto Holding Corp. [MSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.79, while it was recorded at 34.09 for the last single week of trading, and 26.38 for the last 200 days.

Datto Holding Corp. [MSP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datto Holding Corp. [MSP] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.89 and a Gross Margin at +67.22. Datto Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.63.

Datto Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Datto Holding Corp. [MSP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datto Holding Corp. go to 7.40%.

Insider trade positions for Datto Holding Corp. [MSP]

There are presently around $5,107 million, or 89.90% of MSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSP stocks are: VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 113,753,615, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, holding 3,706,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.24 million in MSP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $111.06 million in MSP stock with ownership of nearly 54.447% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datto Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Datto Holding Corp. [NYSE:MSP] by around 6,601,490 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 3,980,525 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 139,368,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,950,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSP stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,527,356 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,414,077 shares during the same period.