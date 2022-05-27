Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Is Currently 2.79 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] gained 2.79% on the last trading session, reaching $3.68 price per share at the time. The company report on May 13, 2022 that Endeavour Silver Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting Voting Results.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that at the Company’s 2022 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held on May 12, 2022 in Vancouver, shareholders voted in favour of all items of business. A total of 74,416,771 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 43.57% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:.

Endeavour Silver Corp. represents 171.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $678.30 million with the latest information. EXK stock price has been found in the range of $3.53 to $3.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, EXK reached a trading volume of 2932333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $5.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.75, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on EXK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

Trading performance analysis for EXK stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, EXK shares dropped by -2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.27 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.30, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 4.44 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.02 and a Gross Margin at +11.00. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.47.

Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]

There are presently around $166 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 17,949,105, which is approximately 6.435% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 5,294,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.48 million in EXK stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $18.51 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly 10.371% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 6,585,163 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 4,178,887 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 34,231,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,995,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 339,980 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,561,929 shares during the same period.