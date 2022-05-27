Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA] Revenue clocked in at $522.40 million, down -65.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Doma Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DOMA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.69% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.34%. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Doma Named to Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for Second Consecutive Year.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Doma recognized among highest-scoring businesses in Real Estate on Inc. Magazine’s 2022 List.

Doma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOMA), a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, announced today it was named to Inc.’s annual Best Workplaces list in the Real Estate category for the second consecutive year. The list recognizes American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture.

Over the last 12 months, DOMA stock dropped by -82.32%. The one-year Doma Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.12. The average equity rating for DOMA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $552.14 million, with 323.89 million shares outstanding and 175.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, DOMA stock reached a trading volume of 3581340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOMA shares is $4.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOMA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Doma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Doma Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Doma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

DOMA Stock Performance Analysis:

Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, DOMA shares dropped by -6.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.05 for Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9302, while it was recorded at 1.7660 for the last single week of trading, and 4.7111 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Doma Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for DOMA is now -0.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.99.

Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $195 million, or 40.70% of DOMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOMA stocks are: FOUNDATION CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 44,777,155, which is approximately 30.713% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; STEPSTONE GROUP LP, holding 14,879,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.04 million in DOMA stocks shares; and EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP, currently with $21.86 million in DOMA stock with ownership of nearly 25.926% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Doma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Doma Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DOMA] by around 29,444,131 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 7,921,456 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 73,971,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,337,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOMA stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,998,089 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,766,406 shares during the same period.