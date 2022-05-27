Credit Suisse slashes price target on American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] – find out why.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] traded at a high on 05/26/22, posting a 0.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $102.58. The company report on May 19, 2022 that AEP Releases 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has issued its 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report, an annual assessment of its performance as a public company and a community partner. This report marks AEP’s 16th year of environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosure, demonstrating its commitment to reporting the company’s progress toward a sustainable energy future. The report’s theme, “The Future is Electric”, reflects AEP’s important role in decarbonizing and electrifying the nation’s economy in a just and equitable way.

AEP continues to reduce its carbon footprint by investing in renewable energy, developing and deploying new technologies and building a more modern, resilient energy grid. In 2021, AEP announced a commitment to achieve an 80% reduction in emissions by 2030 from its 2000 baseline and reach net zero emissions by 2050. The company also plans to add approximately 16 gigawatts of regulated renewables to its generation portfolio by 2030.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2573073 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Electric Power Company Inc. stands at 1.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.40%.

The market cap for AEP stock reached $52.33 billion, with 506.05 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, AEP reached a trading volume of 2573073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $107.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $93 to $101, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on AEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 13.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has AEP stock performed recently?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.57. With this latest performance, AEP shares gained by 3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.96 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.91, while it was recorded at 101.45 for the last single week of trading, and 90.28 for the last 200 days.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.63 and a Gross Margin at +28.09. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84.

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 6.21%.

Insider trade positions for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]

There are presently around $39,198 million, or 74.80% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,377,335, which is approximately 5.351% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,661,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.17 billion in AEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.85 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly 8.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Electric Power Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 701 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ:AEP] by around 30,747,310 shares. Additionally, 498 investors decreased positions by around 19,444,153 shares, while 270 investors held positions by with 332,301,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 382,493,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,096,072 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 4,887,918 shares during the same period.