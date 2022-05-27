Credit Suisse lifts Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Diversey Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: DSEY] closed the trading session at $9.77 on 05/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.49, while the highest price level was $10.025. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Diversey Announces First Quarter 2022 Results; Reaffirms Full Year Revenue And Adjusted EBITDA Guidance.

Reported sales +4.5% compared to prior year; Acquisition adjusted constant currency +7.0%.

Food and Beverage reported sales +14.8% compared to prior year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.60 percent and weekly performance of 6.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, DSEY reached to a volume of 2589831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSEY shares is $11.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Diversey Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $11 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Diversey Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $12, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on DSEY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diversey Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

DSEY stock trade performance evaluation

Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.66. With this latest performance, DSEY shares gained by 26.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.17 for Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.05, while it was recorded at 9.39 for the last single week of trading, and 12.36 for the last 200 days.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diversey Holdings Ltd. go to 9.80%.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,904 million, or 96.10% of DSEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSEY stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC with ownership of 236,561,159, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,756,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.67 million in DSEY stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $83.73 million in DSEY stock with ownership of nearly 61.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

70 institutional holders increased their position in Diversey Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:DSEY] by around 14,340,798 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 18,884,061 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 273,717,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 306,942,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSEY stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,987,936 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 12,535,817 shares during the same period.