Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] Is Currently -0.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] loss -0.33% or -0.11 points to close at $32.77 with a heavy trading volume of 3963777 shares. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Conagra Brands Showcases Stellar Snacks Line-up at 2022 Sweets & Snacks Expo.

An Industry leader to highlight new and popular offerings from a range of powerhouse brands.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), one of North America’s leading branded food companies, is arriving at the National Confectioners Association’s 2022 Sweets & Snacks Expo with an exciting variety of snack foods. Conagra’s $2.9 billion1 snacking portfolio, one of the largest and fastest growing in the food industry, features iconic and emerging brands, dynamic licensed partnerships, and snack solutions to address nearly every craving. The Sweets & Snacks Expo is being held in Conagra Brands’ hometown of Chicago from May 23-26.

It opened the trading session at $32.91, the shares rose to $32.935 and dropped to $32.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CAG points out that the company has recorded 3.93% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -9.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, CAG reached to a volume of 3963777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $35.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 140.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for CAG stock

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.36. With this latest performance, CAG shares dropped by -7.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.17 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.32, while it was recorded at 32.29 for the last single week of trading, and 33.69 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.32 and a Gross Margin at +30.41. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.61.

Return on Total Capital for CAG is now 12.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.94. Additionally, CAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] managed to generate an average of $69,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 0.86%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

There are presently around $13,446 million, or 87.10% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,738,710, which is approximately 1.458% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,420,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 billion in CAG stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.16 billion in CAG stock with ownership of nearly -26.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 371 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 38,911,364 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 32,201,874 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 337,830,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 408,944,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,245,703 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 3,222,183 shares during the same period.