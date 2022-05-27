Centene Corporation [CNC] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $90

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] loss -4.01% or -3.42 points to close at $81.89 with a heavy trading volume of 4888650 shares. The company report on May 19, 2022 that CENTENE CORPORATION TO HOST VIRTUAL INVESTOR MEETING ON JUNE 17, 2022.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) will host its next Investor Meeting in a virtual format on Friday, June 17th, 2022. Centene Corporation’s senior management will host the virtual meeting, which will be streamed live on the Company’s website at www.centene.com, under the Investors section. Additional details will be provided.

About Centene CorporationCentene Corporation, a Fortune 25 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and value creation as well as the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

It opened the trading session at $81.99, the shares rose to $83.47 and dropped to $81.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNC points out that the company has recorded 8.31% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -37.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, CNC reached to a volume of 4888650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $95.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Centene Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $94, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.72.

Centene Corporation [CNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.91. With this latest performance, CNC shares gained by 1.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.08 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.45, while it was recorded at 85.08 for the last single week of trading, and 76.34 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corporation [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.77. Centene Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 10.63%.

There are presently around $46,597 million, or 95.90% of CNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,607,238, which is approximately 1.795% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 50,535,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.31 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.57 billion in CNC stock with ownership of nearly 1.674% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centene Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 420 institutional holders increased their position in Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC] by around 30,450,497 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 24,608,534 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 491,145,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 546,204,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNC stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,722,678 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,287,019 shares during the same period.