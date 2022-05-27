Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] is -29.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] traded at a high on 05/25/22, posting a 0.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $38.29. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Carrier to Present at the Wolfe Global Transportation & Industrials Conference 2022.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Patrick Goris will speak at the Wolfe Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 9:10 a.m. ET.

The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3593543 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carrier Global Corporation stands at 2.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.88%.

The market cap for CARR stock reached $32.01 billion, with 853.30 million shares outstanding and 847.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, CARR reached a trading volume of 3593543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $49.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $56 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $54, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on CARR stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CARR shares from 57 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has CARR stock performed recently?

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.49. With this latest performance, CARR shares dropped by -4.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.80 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.06, while it was recorded at 37.97 for the last single week of trading, and 49.55 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.07 and a Gross Margin at +29.15. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.49.

Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 11.31%.

Insider trade positions for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

There are presently around $28,153 million, or 88.80% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,919,595, which is approximately 0.639% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 82,087,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.11 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.99 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly 13.631% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 470 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 50,777,410 shares. Additionally, 726 investors decreased positions by around 47,698,530 shares, while 230 investors held positions by with 643,558,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 742,034,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,634,868 shares, while 150 institutional investors sold positions of 2,300,698 shares during the same period.