C.K. Cooper lifts Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX: HUSA] closed the trading session at $3.24 on 05/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.97, while the highest price level was $3.32. The company report on May 24, 2022 that HOUSTON AMERICAN ENERGY ANNOUNCES SPUDDING OF FIRST WELL ON CPO-11 VENUS EXPLORATION AREA IN COLOMBIA.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE MKT: HUSA) today announced that final approvals and permits have been received and drilling operations have commenced on a well on the CPO-11 Venus Exploration Area in Colombia.

The well, operated by Hupecol Operating, is Houston American’s first well to be drilled on the 69,128 gross acre Venus Exploration Area. The Venus Exploration Area, and a 50% interest in the larger CPO-11 block, are held by Hupecol Meta, LLC. Houston American, through its ownership interest in Hupecol Meta, holds a 6.99% working interest in the subject well and Venus Exploration Area.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 126.57 percent and weekly performance of -4.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 85.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 140.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.91M shares, HUSA reached to a volume of 3907896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]:

C.K. Cooper have made an estimate for Houston American Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2012. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2012, representing the official price target for Houston American Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Houston American Energy Corp. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

HUSA stock trade performance evaluation

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.99. With this latest performance, HUSA shares dropped by -5.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.56 for Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.13, while it was recorded at 3.17 for the last single week of trading, and 2.53 for the last 200 days.

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.75 and a Gross Margin at +34.46. Houston American Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.80.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.62.

Houston American Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.40 and a Current Ratio set at 23.40.

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 10.30% of HUSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 384,546, which is approximately 186.236% of the company’s market cap and around 9.28% of the total institutional ownership; SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, holding 174,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.51 million in HUSA stocks shares; and ATRIA WEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC., currently with $0.29 million in HUSA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Houston American Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX:HUSA] by around 713,520 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 242,436 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 64,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,020,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUSA stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 406,801 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 56,309 shares during the same period.