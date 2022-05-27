Box Inc. [BOX] Revenue clocked in at $874.30 million, up 4.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Box Inc. [NYSE: BOX] gained 5.49% or 1.43 points to close at $27.49 with a heavy trading volume of 2971655 shares. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Box to Present at Investor Conference.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) today announced that members of its management team will present at the following conference:.

Jefferies Software Conference:Date and Time: June 1, 2022 at 12:00pm PTLocation: The Ritz-Carlton, SF.

It opened the trading session at $26.19, the shares rose to $27.69 and dropped to $25.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BOX points out that the company has recorded 13.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -23.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, BOX reached to a volume of 2971655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Box Inc. [BOX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOX shares is $32.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Box Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $21 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Box Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on BOX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Box Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for BOX in the course of the last twelve months was 17.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for BOX stock

Box Inc. [BOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, BOX shares dropped by -8.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.36 for Box Inc. [BOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.15, while it was recorded at 26.39 for the last single week of trading, and 26.44 for the last 200 days.

Box Inc. [BOX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Box Inc. [BOX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.89 and a Gross Margin at +71.47. Box Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.74.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.02.

Box Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Box Inc. [BOX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BOX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Box Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Box Inc. [BOX]

There are presently around $3,188 million, or 87.40% of BOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,884,221, which is approximately -2.779% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,941,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $311.2 million in BOX stocks shares; and EARNEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $167.35 million in BOX stock with ownership of nearly -0.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Box Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Box Inc. [NYSE:BOX] by around 12,397,779 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 15,615,944 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 94,307,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,320,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOX stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,778,940 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,545,816 shares during the same period.