BMO Capital Markets lifts Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.23% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.98%. The company report on May 26, 2022 that STUDIO71 TAPS NIELSEN FOR “ALWAYS ON” DIGITAL AD RATINGS.

Digital Ad Ratings provides a comprehensive view of Studio71’s audiences across its network.

Global media company Studio71 and Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced an agreement where Studio71 will use Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings (DAR) “Always On” measurement. The agreement enables Studio71 to run DAR in all 37 global markets where DAR is available.

Over the last 12 months, NLSN stock dropped by -6.51%. The one-year Nielsen Holdings plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.58. The average equity rating for NLSN stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.22 billion, with 359.53 million shares outstanding and 357.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.56M shares, NLSN stock reached a trading volume of 2669014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLSN shares is $27.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Nielsen Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $25 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Nielsen Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $17, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on NLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nielsen Holdings plc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLSN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

NLSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, NLSN shares dropped by -2.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.12 for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.99, while it was recorded at 25.63 for the last single week of trading, and 21.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nielsen Holdings plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.29 and a Gross Margin at +50.74. Nielsen Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.42.

Nielsen Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

NLSN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nielsen Holdings plc go to 5.30%.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,379 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,345,467, which is approximately -2.799% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, holding 34,555,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $889.8 million in NLSN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $554.9 million in NLSN stock with ownership of nearly 1.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nielsen Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE:NLSN] by around 66,683,763 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 90,854,255 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 206,697,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 364,235,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLSN stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,945,048 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 5,164,015 shares during the same period.