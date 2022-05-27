Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] moved down -2.82: Why It’s Important

Bird Global Inc. [NYSE: BRDS] slipped around -0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.79 at the close of the session, down -2.82%. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Bird Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

First Quarter Revenue Increased by 48% YoY to $38.0 Million, Above the Guidance Range.

Announces Cost Savings Initiatives Focused on Accelerating Path to Profitability.

Bird Global Inc. stock is now -87.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BRDS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.8346 and lowest of $0.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.25, which means current price is +16.18% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, BRDS reached a trading volume of 2684059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRDS shares is $6.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bird Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bird Global Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

How has BRDS stock performed recently?

Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.19. With this latest performance, BRDS shares dropped by -55.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.38 for Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8031, while it was recorded at 0.8016 for the last single week of trading.

Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.21 and a Gross Margin at +17.84. Bird Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -103.28.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.94.

Bird Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]

There are presently around $127 million, or 66.70% of BRDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRDS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 33,654,076, which is approximately 2.901% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; CRAFT VENTURES GP I, LLC, holding 26,948,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.91 million in BRDS stocks shares; and VALOR MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $18.11 million in BRDS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bird Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Bird Global Inc. [NYSE:BRDS] by around 10,867,474 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 615,738 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 144,381,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,864,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRDS stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,968,378 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 189,079 shares during the same period.