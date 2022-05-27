BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] Revenue clocked in at $188.00 million, down -34.66% YTD: What’s Next?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BCRX] gained 2.84% on the last trading session, reaching $9.05 price per share at the time. The company report on May 6, 2022 that BioCryst to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company will present at the following conferences:.

The Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET. .

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 184.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.67 billion with the latest information. BCRX stock price has been found in the range of $8.71 to $9.285.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, BCRX reached a trading volume of 2612334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCRX shares is $17.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $21 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BCRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.86.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, BCRX shares dropped by -9.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.91 for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.77, while it was recorded at 8.88 for the last single week of trading, and 13.92 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -113.08 and a Gross Margin at +94.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 15.20%.

There are presently around $1,135 million, or 71.80% of BCRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,101,975, which is approximately -4.635% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,207,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.22 million in BCRX stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $111.86 million in BCRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:BCRX] by around 27,382,398 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 16,548,738 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 85,064,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,995,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCRX stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,664,270 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,176,409 shares during the same period.