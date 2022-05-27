Big Lots Inc. [BIG] stock Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group analyst, price target now $50

Big Lots Inc. [NYSE: BIG] gained 2.41% on the last trading session, reaching $30.65 price per share at the time. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Big Lots kicks off summer savings with ‘inflation-busting’ discounts, new ad series.

‘Bridesmaids’ star Wendi McLendon-Covey encourages customers to create their backyard oasis at Big Lots in new ad campaign.

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG), one of America’s largest home discount retailers, is stepping up to help customers beat inflation with deep discounts this summer, starting with savings of 25% to 50% on patio furniture and accessories, Broyhill furniture, and Sealy and Serta queen and king mattresses now through June 4. To promote the company’s summer sales, actress Wendi McLendon-Covey, of “The Goldbergs” and “Bridesmaids” fame, appears in new ads showing shoppers how to create a patio and backyard space envied by their neighbors.

Big Lots Inc. represents 29.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $931.45 million with the latest information. BIG stock price has been found in the range of $30.16 to $32.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, BIG reached a trading volume of 3150806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Big Lots Inc. [BIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIG shares is $38.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Big Lots Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $54 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Big Lots Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $43, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on BIG stock. On September 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BIG shares from 60 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Big Lots Inc. is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

Trading performance analysis for BIG stock

Big Lots Inc. [BIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, BIG shares dropped by -5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.92 for Big Lots Inc. [BIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.18, while it was recorded at 28.29 for the last single week of trading, and 42.01 for the last 200 days.

Big Lots Inc. [BIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Big Lots Inc. [BIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.00 and a Gross Margin at +36.65. Big Lots Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.46.

Big Lots Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Big Lots Inc. [BIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Big Lots Inc. go to -5.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Big Lots Inc. [BIG]

There are presently around $938 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,041,996, which is approximately -3.278% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,588,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.42 million in BIG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $106.04 million in BIG stock with ownership of nearly -12.252% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Big Lots Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Big Lots Inc. [NYSE:BIG] by around 4,531,248 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 3,969,765 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 22,845,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,346,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIG stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 425,271 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,491,146 shares during the same period.