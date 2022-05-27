Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] is -48.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Arcimoto Inc. [NASDAQ: FUV] gained 6.10% or 0.23 points to close at $4.00 with a heavy trading volume of 2925914 shares. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Arcimoto Now Accepting Vehicle Reservations From Customers In Hawaii.

Hawaii deliveries expected to begin in Q1 2023. Arcimoto Experience Center expected to open in August in Waikiki.

It opened the trading session at $3.77, the shares rose to $4.15 and dropped to $3.63, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FUV points out that the company has recorded -60.63% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -29.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 862.48K shares, FUV reached to a volume of 2925914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUV shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Arcimoto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Arcimoto Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcimoto Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for FUV stock

Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.36. With this latest performance, FUV shares gained by 24.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.42 for Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.84, while it was recorded at 3.76 for the last single week of trading, and 8.21 for the last 200 days.

Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Arcimoto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]

There are presently around $38 million, or 26.90% of FUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUV stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 2,603,216, which is approximately 14.609% of the company’s market cap and around 20.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,796,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.77 million in FUV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.08 million in FUV stock with ownership of nearly 13.995% of the company’s market capitalization.

37 institutional holders increased their position in Arcimoto Inc. [NASDAQ:FUV] by around 1,602,217 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 1,130,290 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 7,215,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,947,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUV stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 676,582 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 633,214 shares during the same period.