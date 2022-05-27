Apyx Medical Corporation [APYX] Stock trading around $5.62 per share: What’s Next?

Apyx Medical Corporation [NASDAQ: APYX] traded at a high on 05/26/22, posting a 51.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.62. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Apyx Medical Corporation Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for the Use of Renuvion® Cosmetic Technology in Dermal Resurfacing Procedures.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (the “Company”), a maker of medical devices and supplies and the developer of Helium Plasma Technology, marketed and sold as Renuvion® and J-Plasma® in surgical markets, today announced it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for the use of the Renuvion Dermal Handpiece for specific dermal resurfacing procedures. The Renuvion Dermal Handpiece is indicated for dermatological procedures for the treatment of moderate to severe wrinkles and rhytides, limited to patients with Fitzpatrick skin types I, II or III.

“We are very pleased to receive FDA 510(k) clearance with a specific clinical indication that enables Apyx Medical to market and sell our Renuvion Cosmetic Technology to surgeons and patients for use in approximately 200,000 wrinkle reduction procedures performed in the U.S. annually,” said Charlie Goodwin, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This milestone represents one of the most important achievements of our organization since we began our multi-year strategy to position Apyx Medical for long-term success in the U.S. cosmetic surgery market, and I would like to thank our clinical and regulatory teams for making it possible. The receipt of regulatory clearance reflects the strong safety and efficacy profile of our Renuvion Cosmetic Technology, as demonstrated by the results of our U.S. IDE clinical study published in February.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 27258383 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Apyx Medical Corporation stands at 15.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.57%.

The market cap for APYX stock reached $187.60 million, with 34.43 million shares outstanding and 30.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 156.99K shares, APYX reached a trading volume of 27258383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apyx Medical Corporation [APYX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APYX shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Apyx Medical Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company raised their target price from $12 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2019, representing the official price target for Apyx Medical Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apyx Medical Corporation is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for APYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

How has APYX stock performed recently?

Apyx Medical Corporation [APYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.81. With this latest performance, APYX shares gained by 35.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.62 for Apyx Medical Corporation [APYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.99, while it was recorded at 3.95 for the last single week of trading, and 10.41 for the last 200 days.

Apyx Medical Corporation [APYX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Apyx Medical Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings analysis for Apyx Medical Corporation [APYX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apyx Medical Corporation go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Apyx Medical Corporation [APYX]

There are presently around $112 million, or 57.10% of APYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APYX stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 3,398,279, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC, holding 2,634,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.8 million in APYX stocks shares; and ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $13.12 million in APYX stock with ownership of nearly 6.357% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Apyx Medical Corporation [NASDAQ:APYX] by around 1,688,616 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,217,585 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 16,974,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,880,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APYX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 368,534 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 732,313 shares during the same period.