Aptiv PLC [APTV] Stock trading around $101.75 per share: What’s Next?

Aptiv PLC [NYSE: APTV] gained 8.82% on the last trading session, reaching $101.75 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Aptiv Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Dividend.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.375 per share on its 5.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares, payable on June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2022.

About AptivAptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

Aptiv PLC represents 270.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.96 billion with the latest information. APTV stock price has been found in the range of $95.46 to $102.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, APTV reached a trading volume of 3390692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aptiv PLC [APTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APTV shares is $146.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Aptiv PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $108 to $112. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Aptiv PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on APTV stock. On April 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for APTV shares from 125 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptiv PLC is set at 5.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for APTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for APTV in the course of the last twelve months was 635.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for APTV stock

Aptiv PLC [APTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.18. With this latest performance, APTV shares dropped by -1.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.54 for Aptiv PLC [APTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.20, while it was recorded at 94.78 for the last single week of trading, and 141.60 for the last 200 days.

Aptiv PLC [APTV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aptiv PLC [APTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.36 and a Gross Margin at +20.84. Aptiv PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.32.

Aptiv PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Aptiv PLC [APTV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aptiv PLC go to 49.34%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aptiv PLC [APTV]

There are presently around $25,662 million, or 98.00% of APTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,817,851, which is approximately 1.197% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,684,716 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 billion in APTV stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.11 billion in APTV stock with ownership of nearly 8.654% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aptiv PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 398 institutional holders increased their position in Aptiv PLC [NYSE:APTV] by around 23,861,785 shares. Additionally, 416 investors decreased positions by around 23,268,174 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 205,079,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,209,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APTV stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,922,399 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 3,440,013 shares during the same period.