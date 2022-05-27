Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] moved down -3.24: Why It’s Important

Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE: A] closed the trading session at $120.38 on 05/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $119.18, while the highest price level was $127.46. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Agilent Reports Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Delivers solid results; increases full-year core growth and EPS forecast.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.60 percent and weekly performance of -0.34 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, A reached to a volume of 3513553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Agilent Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $180 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Agilent Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $169 to $145, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on A stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for A shares from 170 to 155.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agilent Technologies Inc. is set at 4.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for A stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for A in the course of the last twelve months was 33.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

A stock trade performance evaluation

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, A shares gained by 2.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for A stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.93 for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.00, while it was recorded at 123.66 for the last single week of trading, and 146.69 for the last 200 days.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.63 and a Gross Margin at +54.17. Agilent Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.90.

Agilent Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for A. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agilent Technologies Inc. go to 15.00%.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33,077 million, or 91.00% of A stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of A stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 30,082,335, which is approximately 2.487% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,531,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.05 billion in A stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.04 billion in A stock with ownership of nearly -24.25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agilent Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 413 institutional holders increased their position in Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE:A] by around 20,631,554 shares. Additionally, 455 investors decreased positions by around 21,739,101 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 223,502,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,872,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. A stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,126,617 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 1,084,996 shares during the same period.