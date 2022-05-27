Agenus Inc. [AGEN] moved up 3.45: Why It’s Important

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.535 during the day while it closed the day at $1.50. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Agenus Announces Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of therapeutics designed to activate the immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that its Annual Shareholders Meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on June 8, 2022 and will be conducted in a virtual format only. Registration for attendees will start at 3:15 p.m. ET.

To participate in the Annual Shareholders Meeting, shareholders should visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AGEN2022 and enter the 16-digit control number found in their proxy materials. Guests may also access the Annual Shareholders Meeting, but in listen-only mode. No control number is required for guests.

Agenus Inc. stock has also loss -2.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGEN stock has declined by -43.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -55.09% and lost -53.42% year-on date.

The market cap for AGEN stock reached $397.65 million, with 258.31 million shares outstanding and 242.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, AGEN reached a trading volume of 2924911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. On October 28, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for AGEN shares from 10 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

AGEN stock trade performance evaluation

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.60. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -23.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.98 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1312, while it was recorded at 1.5060 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5690 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $197 million, or 51.20% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,402,409, which is approximately 4.354% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,955,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.04 million in AGEN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $25.75 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly -16.118% of the company’s market capitalization.

82 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 23,334,774 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 21,534,118 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 90,887,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,756,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,293,044 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 5,352,938 shares during the same period.