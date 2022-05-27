Accenture plc [ACN] Stock trading around $291.55 per share: What’s Next?

Accenture plc [NYSE: ACN] gained 4.26% on the last trading session, reaching $291.55 price per share at the time. The company report on May 24, 2022 that World Economic Forum, Accenture and EPRI To Help More Industrial Hubs Accelerate Their Net-Zero Transition.

Four leading industrial clusters in the Netherlands, Belgium and the U.S. today announced they are working together with the World Economic Forum to reduce their carbon emissions faster through the “Transitioning Industrial Clusters towards Net Zero” initiative. The World Economic Forum is collaborating with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) on this initiative.

Launched at COP26 November 2021, the initiative aims to accelerate the decarbonization of hard-to-abate industrial sectors, while maximizing job creation and economic competitiveness. The approach focuses on building cross-industry and cross-cluster partnerships to better implement low-carbon technologies — as in the case of the regionally developed Basque Hydrogen Corridor — and on accessing public funding frameworks and blended-finance options for clusters’ decarbonization projects.

Accenture plc represents 633.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $191.01 billion with the latest information. ACN stock price has been found in the range of $281.11 to $292.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, ACN reached a trading volume of 2740613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Accenture plc [ACN]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Accenture plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $380 to $420. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Accenture plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $340 to $397, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on ACN stock. On December 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ACN shares from 395 to 440.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accenture plc is set at 10.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACN in the course of the last twelve months was 43.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for ACN stock

Accenture plc [ACN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.56. With this latest performance, ACN shares dropped by -3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.82 for Accenture plc [ACN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 311.41, while it was recorded at 282.11 for the last single week of trading, and 339.45 for the last 200 days.

Accenture plc [ACN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accenture plc [ACN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.29 and a Gross Margin at +32.59. Accenture plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.69.

Return on Total Capital for ACN is now 34.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Accenture plc [ACN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.96. Additionally, ACN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Accenture plc [ACN] managed to generate an average of $9,466 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Accenture plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Accenture plc [ACN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accenture plc go to 12.69%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Accenture plc [ACN]

There are presently around $132,566 million, or 74.10% of ACN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,646,379, which is approximately 0.79% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,216,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.2 billion in ACN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.46 billion in ACN stock with ownership of nearly 2.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Accenture plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 974 institutional holders increased their position in Accenture plc [NYSE:ACN] by around 22,743,173 shares. Additionally, 964 investors decreased positions by around 24,549,408 shares, while 292 investors held positions by with 426,766,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 474,058,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACN stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,664,049 shares, while 147 institutional investors sold positions of 3,133,916 shares during the same period.