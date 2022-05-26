YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] stock Resumed by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $64

YETI Holdings Inc. [NYSE: YETI] traded at a high on 05/25/22, posting a 2.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $41.65. The company report on May 11, 2022 that YETI Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Net Sales Increased 19%Raises 2022 EPS OutlookCompleted $100 million Share Repurchase.

YETI Holdings, Inc. (“YETI”) (NYSE: YETI) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended April 2, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4341868 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of YETI Holdings Inc. stands at 7.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.81%.

The market cap for YETI stock reached $3.60 billion, with 87.37 million shares outstanding and 85.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, YETI reached a trading volume of 4341868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YETI shares is $74.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YETI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for YETI Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price from $103 to $92. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2022, representing the official price target for YETI Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $113, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on YETI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YETI Holdings Inc. is set at 3.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for YETI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for YETI in the course of the last twelve months was 84.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has YETI stock performed recently?

YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.68. With this latest performance, YETI shares dropped by -16.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YETI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.13 for YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.04, while it was recorded at 43.46 for the last single week of trading, and 76.72 for the last 200 days.

YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

YETI Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YETI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for YETI Holdings Inc. go to 13.87%.

Insider trade positions for YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]

There are presently around $3,500 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YETI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,633,990, which is approximately -0.697% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,372,620 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $298.59 million in YETI stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $294.31 million in YETI stock with ownership of nearly 23.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in YETI Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 229 institutional holders increased their position in YETI Holdings Inc. [NYSE:YETI] by around 11,364,535 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 8,452,020 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 66,610,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,427,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YETI stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,276,382 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 2,994,312 shares during the same period.