WW International Inc. [WW] stock Downgrade by KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, price target now $10

WW International Inc. [NASDAQ: WW] gained 3.89% or 0.24 points to close at $6.41 with a heavy trading volume of 3272196 shares. The company report on May 5, 2022 that WW Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Q1 2022 End of Period Subscribers of 4.5 million.

It opened the trading session at $6.17, the shares rose to $6.46 and dropped to $6.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WW points out that the company has recorded -64.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, WW reached to a volume of 3272196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WW International Inc. [WW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WW shares is $12.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for WW International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $40 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for WW International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $41 to $30, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on WW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WW International Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for WW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for WW in the course of the last twelve months was 2.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for WW stock

WW International Inc. [WW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.90. With this latest performance, WW shares dropped by -35.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.61 for WW International Inc. [WW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.48, while it was recorded at 6.51 for the last single week of trading, and 15.00 for the last 200 days.

WW International Inc. [WW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WW International Inc. [WW] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.01 and a Gross Margin at +61.92. WW International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.52.

WW International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

WW International Inc. [WW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW International Inc. go to -6.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at WW International Inc. [WW]

There are presently around $377 million, or 90.10% of WW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WW stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 14,818,300, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,398,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.82 million in WW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $46.77 million in WW stock with ownership of nearly 26.445% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WW International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in WW International Inc. [NASDAQ:WW] by around 8,839,656 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 11,630,808 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 40,647,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,118,134 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WW stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,194,233 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 7,961,877 shares during the same period.