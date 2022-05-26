why Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $143.82

Zendesk Inc. [NYSE: ZEN] closed the trading session at $92.19 on 05/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $87.52, while the highest price level was $92.54. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Zendesk To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) today announced its participation in several upcoming investor conferences.

JP Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference Shelagh Glaser, Chief Financial Officer, and Jason Tsai, Head of Investor Relations, will present in-person on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Zendesk’s presentation is scheduled for 10:50 a.m., Eastern Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.60 percent and weekly performance of -4.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, ZEN reached to a volume of 3587097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZEN shares is $143.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Zendesk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $140 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Zendesk Inc. stock. On October 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ZEN shares from 160 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zendesk Inc. is set at 5.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZEN in the course of the last twelve months was 88.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ZEN stock trade performance evaluation

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.23. With this latest performance, ZEN shares dropped by -25.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.38 for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.23, while it was recorded at 95.01 for the last single week of trading, and 111.58 for the last 200 days.

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.25 and a Gross Margin at +79.50. Zendesk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.71.

Zendesk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zendesk Inc. go to 33.01%.

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,742 million, or 99.60% of ZEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,422,352, which is approximately -0.341% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 11,261,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $993.02 million in ZEN stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $659.34 million in ZEN stock with ownership of nearly 29.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zendesk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 269 institutional holders increased their position in Zendesk Inc. [NYSE:ZEN] by around 17,261,221 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 18,357,934 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 86,202,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,821,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZEN stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,555,447 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,480,903 shares during the same period.