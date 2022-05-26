why Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.27

Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE: RMO] price surged by 0.12 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Romeo Power Appoints New Senior Vice President of Product Engineering.

Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, today announced the appointment of Leon Kaunitz as senior vice president of product engineering.

Kaunitz will play a critical leadership role in the Company’s efforts to deliver advanced electrification products with full integration on commercial vehicles and other complex applications. His primary areas of responsibility will include management of mechanical design, thermal and stress validation, engineering processes across all product development efforts including research and development of thermal systems, and the management of Romeo Power’s electromechanical and structural design teams.

A sum of 3604662 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.75M shares. Romeo Power Inc. shares reached a high of $0.8279 and dropped to a low of $0.79 until finishing in the latest session at $0.81.

The one-year RMO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.86. The average equity rating for RMO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMO shares is $7.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Romeo Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Romeo Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on RMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Romeo Power Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

RMO Stock Performance Analysis:

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.88. With this latest performance, RMO shares dropped by -28.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.55 for Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2379, while it was recorded at 0.8600 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1680 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Romeo Power Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -698.02 and a Gross Margin at -127.04. Romeo Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +59.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.90.

Romeo Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $50 million, or 41.70% of RMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 10,987,575, which is approximately 113.581% of the company’s market cap and around 9.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,758,883 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.49 million in RMO stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $5.3 million in RMO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Romeo Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE:RMO] by around 24,922,232 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 7,352,102 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 29,432,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,706,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,920,453 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,992,012 shares during the same period.