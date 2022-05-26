Wells Fargo lifts SM Energy Company [SM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SM Energy Company [NYSE: SM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.84% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.13%. The company report on May 23, 2022 that SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

SM Energy Company (the “Company”) (NYSE: SM) intends to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences and plans to post investor presentations to the Company’s website at ir.sm-energy.com before market open on June 1, 2022 and June 23, 2022.

June 1, 2022 – Wells Fargo Energy Conference. President and Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel will be meeting with investors in one-on-one settings. The event will not be webcast.

Over the last 12 months, SM stock rose by 129.38%. The one-year SM Energy Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.87. The average equity rating for SM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.28 billion, with 121.91 million shares outstanding and 120.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, SM stock reached a trading volume of 3109010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SM Energy Company [SM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SM shares is $59.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for SM Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $34.25 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for SM Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on SM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SM Energy Company is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for SM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for SM in the course of the last twelve months was 3.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

SM Stock Performance Analysis:

SM Energy Company [SM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.13. With this latest performance, SM shares gained by 26.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.53 for SM Energy Company [SM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.39, while it was recorded at 39.80 for the last single week of trading, and 32.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SM Energy Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SM Energy Company [SM] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.35 and a Gross Margin at +48.37. SM Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70.

SM Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

SM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SM Energy Company go to 36.20%.

SM Energy Company [SM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,204 million, or 88.40% of SM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,579,955, which is approximately 1.72% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,038,853 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $564.08 million in SM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $281.37 million in SM stock with ownership of nearly 13.678% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SM Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in SM Energy Company [NYSE:SM] by around 14,745,142 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 13,659,012 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 76,214,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,618,226 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SM stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,055,683 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,767,637 shares during the same period.