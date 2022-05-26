Wall Street Analyst Reiterated StoneMor Inc. [STON]. What else is Wall St. saying

StoneMor Inc. [NYSE: STON] surged by $1.14 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.45 during the day while it closed the day at $3.41. The company report on May 25, 2022 that StoneMor Inc. Enters into Agreement to be Acquired by Axar Capital Management, LP.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

StoneMor Stockholders to Receive $3.50 Per Share in Cash.

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) (“StoneMor” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement under which a subsidiary of Axar Capital Management, LP (“Axar”) will be merged with and into StoneMor and all outstanding shares of StoneMor common stock not owned by Axar as to which dissenters’ rights are not perfected will be converted into the right to receive $3.50 in cash per share. Axar currently owns approximately 75% of the outstanding shares of StoneMor common stock. The cash consideration represents a 54.2% premium to the Company’s closing share price on May 24, 2022, the last trading day prior to today’s announcement of the execution of a definitive merger agreement.

StoneMor Inc. stock has also gained 45.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STON stock has inclined by 31.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 35.32% and gained 49.56% year-on date.

The market cap for STON stock reached $404.02 million, with 118.33 million shares outstanding and 115.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 134.93K shares, STON reached a trading volume of 9566141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about StoneMor Inc. [STON]:

B. Riley FBR Inc. have made an estimate for StoneMor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2017, representing the official price target for StoneMor Inc. stock. On November 09, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for STON shares from 15 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneMor Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for STON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24.

STON stock trade performance evaluation

StoneMor Inc. [STON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.73. With this latest performance, STON shares gained by 33.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.57 for StoneMor Inc. [STON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.56, while it was recorded at 2.52 for the last single week of trading, and 2.52 for the last 200 days.

StoneMor Inc. [STON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and StoneMor Inc. [STON] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.20 and a Gross Margin at +45.85. StoneMor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.64.

StoneMor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for StoneMor Inc. [STON] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneMor Inc. go to 13.00%.

StoneMor Inc. [STON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $223 million, or 83.80% of STON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STON stocks are: AXAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 88,633,045, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,677,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.81 million in STON stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $3.54 million in STON stock with ownership of nearly 0.632% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in StoneMor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in StoneMor Inc. [NYSE:STON] by around 1,549,449 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 1,567,367 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 95,178,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,295,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STON stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,070,338 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,011,232 shares during the same period.