Wall Street Analyst Initiated Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: LYV] surged by $6.71 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $91.19 during the day while it closed the day at $91.16. The company report on May 24, 2022 that PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH LIVE NATION TO EXPAND INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE.

TWO MAJOR 2022 PFL PLAYOFF EVENTS TO BE HOSTED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM THIS AUGUST.

Back-To-Back MMA Events to be held in Cardiff on Saturday, August 13 and London Saturday, August 20.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock has also gained 6.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LYV stock has declined by -26.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.14% and lost -23.84% year-on date.

The market cap for LYV stock reached $21.07 billion, with 221.89 million shares outstanding and 153.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, LYV reached a trading volume of 3884959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $129.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is set at 5.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYV in the course of the last twelve months was 7.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

LYV stock trade performance evaluation

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.76. With this latest performance, LYV shares dropped by -15.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.57 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.33, while it was recorded at 88.92 for the last single week of trading, and 104.54 for the last 200 days.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.69 and a Gross Margin at +23.87. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.70.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,596 million, or 72.10% of LYV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,499,116, which is approximately 2.09% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 12,565,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in LYV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $797.31 million in LYV stock with ownership of nearly 3.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 335 institutional holders increased their position in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:LYV] by around 15,156,267 shares. Additionally, 282 investors decreased positions by around 18,545,370 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 127,296,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,998,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYV stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,150,229 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,897,241 shares during the same period.