Wall Street Analyst Downgrade GameStop Corp. [GME]. What else is Wall St. saying

GameStop Corp. [NYSE: GME] closed the trading session at $115.17 on 05/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $90.14, while the highest price level was $115.473. The company report on May 23, 2022 that GameStop Announces Release Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report first quarter year fiscal 2022 results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The Company will host an investor conference call at 5:00 pm ET on the same day to review its results. This call and all supplemental information can be accessed on GameStop’s investor relations website: https://investor.gamestop.com. The phone number for the investor conference call is 877-451-6152 and the confirmation code is 13725350. A recording of the conference call will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.39 percent and weekly performance of 25.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.45M shares, GME reached to a volume of 9979762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GameStop Corp. [GME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GME shares is $47.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GME stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for GameStop Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $33 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for GameStop Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $29, while Wedbush kept a Underperform rating on GME stock. On January 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GME shares from 1.60 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GameStop Corp. is set at 12.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for GME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.06.

GME stock trade performance evaluation

GameStop Corp. [GME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.90. With this latest performance, GME shares dropped by -9.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.08 for GameStop Corp. [GME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.36, while it was recorded at 99.06 for the last single week of trading, and 152.58 for the last 200 days.

GameStop Corp. [GME]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

GameStop Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

GameStop Corp. [GME]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,887 million, or 28.30% of GME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,958,493, which is approximately 0.449% of the company’s market cap and around 15.91% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,219,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $465.35 million in GME stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $150.15 million in GME stock with ownership of nearly 1.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

127 institutional holders increased their position in GameStop Corp. [NYSE:GME] by around 2,271,648 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 1,234,852 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 17,655,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,161,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GME stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 379,265 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 260,638 shares during the same period.