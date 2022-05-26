Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRCA] Is Currently -63.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: VRCA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -63.85% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -67.02%. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Verrica Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its NDA for VP-102 as a Direct Result of Deficiencies at General Reinspection of Sterling Pharmaceuticals Services, LLC.

Verrica has been advised that PAI (Pre-Approval Inspection) was conducted at Sterling and is not aware of any reported observations related to the PAI of VP-102 operations.

Review Division had advised Verrica that the review of NDA was completed and label was ready to be communicated, except for Sterling’s classification status.

Over the last 12 months, VRCA stock dropped by -81.42%. The one-year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.42. The average equity rating for VRCA stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $55.11 million, with 27.52 million shares outstanding and 10.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 123.36K shares, VRCA stock reached a trading volume of 6596263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRCA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRCA shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRCA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $21, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on VRCA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 137.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

VRCA Stock Performance Analysis:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRCA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -67.02. With this latest performance, VRCA shares dropped by -70.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.30 for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.21, while it was recorded at 5.15 for the last single week of trading, and 9.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRCA] shares currently have an operating margin of -257.57 and a Gross Margin at +96.07. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -292.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -106.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.48.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRCA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $49 million, or 32.90% of VRCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRCA stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 3,610,412, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 29.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 781,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.35 million in VRCA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.34 million in VRCA stock with ownership of nearly -1.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:VRCA] by around 139,912 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 211,142 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 8,531,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,882,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRCA stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 80,112 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 15,540 shares during the same period.