The Home Depot Inc. [HD] stock Reiterated by Wedbush analyst, price target now $320

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] price surged by 0.66 percent to reach at $1.89. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Sustainable Ways To Create Your Better Yard and Save Water.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– The Home Depot.

Whether you’re a master gardener or have little patience for lawn care, there are many ways to make your yard more attractive and functional while conserving water. Enhance your landscapes with water-saving techniques and technologies.

A sum of 4225000 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.93M shares. The Home Depot Inc. shares reached a high of $289.32 and dropped to a low of $280.65 until finishing in the latest session at $287.92.

The one-year HD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.82. The average equity rating for HD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $363.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $350 to $340. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $420 to $400, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on HD stock. On May 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HD shares from 370 to 345.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 11.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 56.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

HD Stock Performance Analysis:

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.33. With this latest performance, HD shares dropped by -5.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.12 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 305.85, while it was recorded at 286.82 for the last single week of trading, and 346.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Home Depot Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.24 and a Gross Margin at +32.05. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2,050.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.07.

The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

HD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 14.60%.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $206,403 million, or 70.90% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,307,687, which is approximately 0.113% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,085,771 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.62 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.05 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly 0.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,586 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 28,949,144 shares. Additionally, 1,534 investors decreased positions by around 43,105,976 shares, while 321 investors held positions by with 649,557,030 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 721,612,150 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,323,397 shares, while 196 institutional investors sold positions of 1,975,186 shares during the same period.